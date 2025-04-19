Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 207 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

