AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.76% of AudioCodes worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 188,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $19,665,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 3%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUDC. Barclays lifted their target price on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AudioCodes from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

