Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $42.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

