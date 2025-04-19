Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – April 18th

Chubb, Snap-on, Deere & Company, Markel Group, and Apollo Global Management are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural products and services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the farming industry, including activities such as crop cultivation, livestock management, food processing, and the development of related technologies, which together drive market performance amid global food demand and supply dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.29. 2,477,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.25. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Snap-on (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

SNA traded down $26.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.16. 1,849,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.56. Snap-on has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $452.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Markel Group (MKL)

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,767.46. The company had a trading volume of 223,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,420.04 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,839.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,749.97.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $126.78. 2,638,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

