aelf (ELF) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.84 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. aelf has a total market cap of $165.23 million and $3.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000614 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,821 coins and its circulating supply is 739,579,618 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

