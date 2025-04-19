Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,260 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,959,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

