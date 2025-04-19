999 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $306.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $308.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average of $258.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

