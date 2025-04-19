899 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.