14,790 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,319,000 after acquiring an additional 909,482 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

