Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,897 shares of company stock worth $18,941,111. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

