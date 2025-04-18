XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Par Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after acquiring an additional 328,325 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

