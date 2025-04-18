XTX Topco Ltd Has $752,000 Stock Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 212.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.18% of Runway Growth Finance worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of RWAY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 69.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

