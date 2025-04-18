XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Get XOMA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOMA

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.00. XOMA has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,761.26. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,462.76. The trade was a 65.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,312 shares of company stock worth $735,061. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in XOMA by 95.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of XOMA by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.