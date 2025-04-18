Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Xiaomi Price Performance
XIACF opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.
About Xiaomi
