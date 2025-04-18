Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Xiaomi Price Performance

XIACF opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

About Xiaomi

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.