Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ XENE opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

