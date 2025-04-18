Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.98 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 91.94 ($1.22). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 91.94 ($1.22), with a volume of 100,665 shares.

Xaar Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of £73.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul James purchased 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £9,943.47 ($13,192.88). Also, insider Jacqueline Sutton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,965.64). 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

