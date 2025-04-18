Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.93 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 296.55 ($3.93). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 296.75 ($3.94), with a volume of 12,641 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($6.24) to GBX 430 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 307.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 63.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Stephen John Ellwood purchased 1,500 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920 ($6,527.80). Also, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £10,638.88 ($14,115.54). 26.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

