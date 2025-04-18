WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.24 and traded as high as $55.03. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.59, with a volume of 21,758 shares traded.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
