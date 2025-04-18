WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.24 and traded as high as $55.03. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.59, with a volume of 21,758 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

