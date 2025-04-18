Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $858.55 million, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

