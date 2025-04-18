Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.7 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

