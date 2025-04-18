What is Raymond James’ Forecast for Emera FY2026 Earnings?

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. CIBC lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.

EMA stock opened at C$61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.07. Emera has a 12-month low of C$44.13 and a 12-month high of C$63.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

