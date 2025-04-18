What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for APLT Q1 Earnings?

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

