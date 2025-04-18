What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CLIR Q1 Earnings?

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ClearSign Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.