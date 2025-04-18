WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WH Smith had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

WH Smith Stock Performance

LON SMWH opened at GBX 931 ($12.35) on Friday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872.50 ($11.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,499 ($19.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,071 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.61.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 918 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.20 ($13,276.10). 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.23) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMWH

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.