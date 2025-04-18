Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE MHF remained flat at $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,270. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
