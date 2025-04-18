Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as low as $8.45. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 233,865 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85,747.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 1,287,066 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,112,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 739.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 391,632 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.