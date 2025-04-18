Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as low as $8.45. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 233,865 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.