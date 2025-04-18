Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Avidity Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $979,632.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,353.26. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $84,597.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,319.72. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,390. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

