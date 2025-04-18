Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis upgraded Volcon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Volcon Stock Down 8.0 %

Volcon Company Profile

VLCN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 26,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,179. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $330.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

