Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Aegis upgraded Volcon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on Volcon
Volcon Stock Down 8.0 %
Volcon Company Profile
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volcon
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.