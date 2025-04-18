VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $8.65. VirnetX shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 1,589 shares traded.

VirnetX Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

