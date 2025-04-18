Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Financial Survey

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mach Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Viper Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mach Natural Resources pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Viper Energy pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mach Natural Resources and Viper Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mach Natural Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33 Viper Energy 0 0 13 0 3.00

Profitability

Mach Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.64%. Viper Energy has a consensus price target of $58.62, indicating a potential upside of 41.69%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than Viper Energy.

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mach Natural Resources 25.17% 23.58% 12.00% Viper Energy 24.65% 6.72% 4.98%

Volatility and Risk

Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and Viper Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mach Natural Resources $969.63 million 1.64 $346.56 million $1.90 7.07 Viper Energy $859.75 million 10.25 $200.09 million $3.67 11.27

Mach Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy. Mach Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats Viper Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mach Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.