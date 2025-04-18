Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

