Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 243.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,605,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 335,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,020 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,653,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.7 %

URBN opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,012,448. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $2,421,213. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

