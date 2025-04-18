Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,017.85. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

