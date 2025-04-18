United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $22.76.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

