United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $238.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.27. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.