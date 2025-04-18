Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $40,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

