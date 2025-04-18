Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEEE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 54.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

