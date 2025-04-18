Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Twin Disc Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 565,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 689.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 280.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

