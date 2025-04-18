Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JHG opened at $30.72 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.