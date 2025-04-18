Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $274.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $256.05 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

