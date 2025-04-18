Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Update

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Toro Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 28,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,956. Toro has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 176.49%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

