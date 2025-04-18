Top Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

Bank of America, Charles Schwab, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that own, operate, develop, or finance properties such as office buildings, shopping centers, and residential complexes. They offer investors a way to gain exposure to the real estate market’s income and growth potential while providing the liquidity benefits of trading on public stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 47,052,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,148,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $76.52. 19,270,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 129,148,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,527,131. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

