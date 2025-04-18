Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 18th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casino and gaming facilities, including resorts and entertainment venues. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory changes, and they offer investors exposure to the gambling and leisure industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $227.42. 1,658,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,033.70. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 9,358,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 4,333,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,043. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,134. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. 617,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

See Also