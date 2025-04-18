Top 5G Stocks To Watch Today – April 18th

QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, or deployment of technology and infrastructure supporting the fifth generation of mobile networks. These stocks can include telecommunications providers, semiconductor manufacturers, and tech companies working on network hardware and software innovations that enable faster connectivity and improved communication capabilities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,760. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.60. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,874,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,121,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,880,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,159,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.22. 1,914,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,984. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.05. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.58. The company had a trading volume of 864,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,284. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $595.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.80.

