Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,900 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance

TYTMF stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Tokyo Tatemono has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Get Tokyo Tatemono alerts:

Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.