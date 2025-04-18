Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Toast worth $42,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Toast by 38.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Toast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $34.30 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,426.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

