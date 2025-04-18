Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNMF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

