Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNMF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
About Titanium Transportation Group
