THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.