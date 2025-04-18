Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.84 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.17 ($0.10), with a volume of 232,311 shares changing hands.

Tekcapital Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.83. The firm has a market cap of £19.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.

