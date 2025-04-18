Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Suncor Energy stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

